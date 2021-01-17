$428.93 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report $428.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.36 million to $440.00 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $446.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $111,722.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $519,750 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 203,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,537. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $33.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

