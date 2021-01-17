4J Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.52. The stock has a market cap of $422.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $161.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

