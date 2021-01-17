6,583 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

