$677.14 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post $677.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660.08 million and the highest is $694.20 million. Stantec posted sales of $682.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Stantec by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Stantec by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.83. 102,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,943. Stantec has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1186 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

