$7.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to report sales of $7.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.44 billion to $7.67 billion. Nokia posted sales of $7.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $25.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $25.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.19 billion to $25.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 36,639,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,873,710. Nokia has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

