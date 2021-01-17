7,744 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 109.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,449 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $25,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 37.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 802,934 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 35.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after buying an additional 801,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 375,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

