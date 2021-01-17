$83.14 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce sales of $83.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.80 million and the highest is $85.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $78.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $323.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.40 million to $325.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $328.25 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $340.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $80.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.