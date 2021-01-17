ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Up 52.2% in December

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $18.46.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

