Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

ACCD has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.42.

Shares of ACCD traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth $13,858,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth $35,879,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth $5,970,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $1,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

