Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s stock price traded up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.75. 387,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 201,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.16. Analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 17.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

