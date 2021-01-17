Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Up 5.2%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.70. 1,458,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,367,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACOR. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 89,285 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

