Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 203,582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. Research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.