Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.46. 100,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,481. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 203,582 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

