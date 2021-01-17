AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,900 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

AHCO stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.40.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $284.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.76 million. Research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,910,967 shares of company stock worth $53,652,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

