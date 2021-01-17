ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.26

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ADVA Optical Networking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $510.62 million, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADVA Optical Networking SE will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

