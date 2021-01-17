Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.40

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 3528438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aegon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aegon in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 76.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 179.6% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

