Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Short Interest Update

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AJRD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.46. 2,596,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,819. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 452.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

