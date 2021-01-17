AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $8.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

AGCO stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $118.11.

In other news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $834,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,831.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,768,000 after buying an additional 366,732 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth $549,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

