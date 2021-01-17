AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AGFMF. TD Securities raised shares of AGF Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

