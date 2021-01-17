Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,684,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $80.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.13.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Muneer A. Satter bought 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

