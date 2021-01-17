Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $297.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Air Products for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 have been stable over the past month. Strategic investments in high-return projects, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive the company’s results in fiscal 2021. Also, Air Products is committed to maximize returns to shareholders. However, it faces challenges from lower merchant volumes across certain regions. Lower demand stemming from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are exerting pressure on margins. Lower industrial activities are also hurting volumes. The company faces headwind from lower expected demand stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s high debt level and stretched valuation are other concerns. Moreover, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.91. 1,908,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,086. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after acquiring an additional 247,389 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $52,982,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4,719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,505,000 after acquiring an additional 146,315 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

