Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) versus Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Head to Head Survey

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) and Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Airborne Wireless Network alerts:

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Ruhnn’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A Ruhnn $183.01 million 1.35 -$13.06 million N/A N/A

Ruhnn has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Ruhnn shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Airborne Wireless Network and Ruhnn, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Ruhnn 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruhnn has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Ruhnn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A Ruhnn -9.60% -3.70% -2.97%

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

About Ruhnn

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. Its online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags. As of March 31, 2020, it owned and operated 19 online stores; and had 168 signed KOLs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Airborne Wireless Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airborne Wireless Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.