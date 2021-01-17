Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EADSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of EADSY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 522,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,650. Airbus has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

