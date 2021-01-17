Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective hoisted by 140166 from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALK. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra upgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.19.

Shares of ALK traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.65. 2,052,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,273,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 932,004 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 98.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 372,894 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,652,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 233,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

