Alchemint Standards 1-Day Volume Reaches $111.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $197,011.83 and approximately $111.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00048630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00129394 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00066615 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00250516 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,769.09 or 1.02420856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00068845 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

