Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 107.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Shares of Alector stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. 795,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,284. Alector has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alector by 690.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

