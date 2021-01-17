Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Nomura

Nomura restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $338.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BABA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $317.00.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.46. 21,561,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,986,328. The company has a market cap of $658.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,136,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $68,787,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.