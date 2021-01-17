ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Shares Gap Down to $1.37

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.26. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 600 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALJ Regional stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 265,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of ALJ Regional at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.