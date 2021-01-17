Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

ALLK opened at $128.51 on Friday. Allakos has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $157.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.33.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

