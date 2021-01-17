AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.81

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.81 and traded as high as $14.10. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 42,988 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.0013 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Carol Mcmullen sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $26,201.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 831,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 203,721 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $697,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 666,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 42,401 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

