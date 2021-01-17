Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMOT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $272,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,985,221.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 12,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $532,323.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,134,488.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,236 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $490.15 million, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.79. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

