Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDRX. Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth $81,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 380.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

