Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.55.

NYSE:ALLY remained flat at $$40.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,883,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ally Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 493,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

