Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,100.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,824.24.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,727.62 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,764.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,613.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

