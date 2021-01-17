Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.22. Amarillo Biosciences shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

Amarillo Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMAR)

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc, a healthcare company, discovers and develops biologics for the treatment of human and animal diseases. The company owns or licenses six issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; and one patent associated with a dietary supplement, Maxisal. It focuses on research for the treatment of human disease indications primarily influenza, hepatitis C, thrombocytopenia, and other indications using natural human interferon alpha.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.