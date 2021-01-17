Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,900.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.87.

AMZN stock opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,185.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,165.45. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

