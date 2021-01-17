Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce $58.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.99 million and the lowest is $58.00 million. Ambarella reported sales of $57.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $219.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $219.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $256.74 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $267.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Shares of AMBA traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,702. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $489,967.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,578,536.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586 in the last three months. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $133,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

