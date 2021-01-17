AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) Shares Down 5.5%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) dropped 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 860,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,353,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

In other AMCI Acquisition news, major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 100,000 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 428,713 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $5,534,684.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 850,285 shares of company stock worth $10,390,054 in the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AMCI Acquisition by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in AMCI Acquisition by 176.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its position in AMCI Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 122,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in AMCI Acquisition by 5.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 447,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

