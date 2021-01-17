Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. Amcor posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,619,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,501. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 17.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 90.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,345,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 639,209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Amcor by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

