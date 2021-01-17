American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 40.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.47 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

