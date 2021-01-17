American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 136.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after buying an additional 69,366 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 97.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

