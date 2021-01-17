American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFIN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of AFIN opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $847.86 million, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.37.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 85.86%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

