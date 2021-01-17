American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. American Power Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 32,365 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI)

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for American Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.