American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Position Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of American Public Education worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 52.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 112.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 1,045.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 71,188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 4.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $54,441.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,959 shares of company stock worth $91,620. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APEI. B. Riley initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.63 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

