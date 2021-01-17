Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stake Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.