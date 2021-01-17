Amino Network (AMIO) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Amino Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $32,115.07 and $23,463.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amino Network has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00057623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.20 or 0.00533737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00043119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,438.76 or 0.04124260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00013199 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016279 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 coins. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world. The Reddit community for Amino Network is https://reddit.com/