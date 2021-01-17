Amino Network (AMIO) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Amino Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $32,115.07 and $23,463.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amino Network has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00057623 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.20 or 0.00533737 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005640 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00043119 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,438.76 or 0.04124260 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00013199 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016279 BTC.
About Amino Network
Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 coins.
Amino Network's official website is www.amino.world.
According to CryptoCompare, “Amino is a layered computing infrastructure for the crypto economy. Amino enables on-demand, cost-effective, commercial-grade high performance distributed computing by encouraging owners of high-performance computer hardware to contribute their idle computing resources to various computing tasks and applications. “
Buying and Selling Amino Network
