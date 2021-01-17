Amoveo Price Hits $19.43 on Top Exchanges (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Amoveo has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $435.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for about $19.43 or 0.00054128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.