Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.45 million.

MOFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

MOFG traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. 25,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,652. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $434.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

