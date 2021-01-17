Analysts Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $75,360.00. Insiders acquired 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWBI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 662,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,655. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

