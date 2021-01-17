Analysts Expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.06). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06.

CNTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kempen & Co initiated coverage on Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Centogene in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centogene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centogene by 135.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 242,941 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 534.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 315,615 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the third quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the third quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 44.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTG stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 60,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,640. The firm has a market cap of $229.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -2.25. Centogene has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

